Capital World Investors Purchases 572,000 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.61% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $50,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.3% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APAM

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.