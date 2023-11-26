Capital World Investors Raises Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.64% of New York Times worth $41,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in New York Times by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in New York Times during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

New York Times Stock Down 0.2 %

NYT opened at $45.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $45.76.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

