Capital World Investors Reduces Stock Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,485,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615,532 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.62% of Clear Secure worth $57,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Clear Secure Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,013.00 and a beta of 1.38. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

