Capital World Investors Sells 187,514 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,514 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.80% of SiTime worth $47,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITM. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,281,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 5,114 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $649,529.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,174. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $114.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average of $114.99. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $142.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

