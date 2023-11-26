Capital World Investors Sells 516,073 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 516,073 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $48,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 866,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $177,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 78,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,189 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $224.28 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.01 and its 200 day moving average is $210.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

