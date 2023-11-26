Capital World Investors Sells 524,000 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 524,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.70% of Alarm.com worth $18,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1,006.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALRM. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $221.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

