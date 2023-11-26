Capital World Investors Takes Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in APi Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 610,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APG opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded APi Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

