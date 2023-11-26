Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,582 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $14,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 687,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,050,000 after purchasing an additional 56,374 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 208.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 481,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,494,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 435,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,207,000 after buying an additional 141,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $106.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $106.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.26.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

