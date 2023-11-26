Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $106.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.26.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.87%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

