Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of CARV stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

