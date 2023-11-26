Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 588.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 263.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,635,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $180.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

