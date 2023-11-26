CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,008 shares during the period. CDW accounts for about 4.0% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in CDW were worth $615,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 94.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.69. The company had a trading volume of 246,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,712. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $219.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.25 and its 200 day moving average is $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

