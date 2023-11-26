CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.72% of CEVA worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CEVA by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CEVA by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CEVA in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in CEVA by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Profile



CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

