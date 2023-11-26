Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 2.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $1,654,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,197,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.15. 556,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $105.15.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

