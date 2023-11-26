Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,867 shares of company stock worth $1,603,668 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.36. 8,209,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,764,704. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

