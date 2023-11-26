Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,681 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $88,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Stock Up 0.5 %

Citigroup stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.