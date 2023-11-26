Citigroup Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $120.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DKS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.22.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.2 %

DKS opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.