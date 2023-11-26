Citigroup Reiterates Sell Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.57) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 588.29 ($7.36).

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 509.20 ($6.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 457.70 ($5.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 615.40 ($7.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 524.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 537.73.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

