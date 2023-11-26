Citigroup Reiterates Sell Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.57) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 588.29 ($7.36).
View Our Latest Analysis on RMV
Rightmove Trading Up 0.4 %
Rightmove Company Profile
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rightmove
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.