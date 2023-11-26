Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 142,761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.55% of Citizens Financial Group worth $67,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.