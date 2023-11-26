Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 14,456 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.12% of Euronet Worldwide worth $65,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

EEFT opened at $87.39 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.