Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 23,331 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $70,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $199.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.56.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

