Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 50,664 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,664 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.59% of Lamar Advertising worth $59,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 364,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,178,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,216,000 after purchasing an additional 360,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $98.50 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.76%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

