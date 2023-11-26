Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,137,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $58,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DT opened at $52.21 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $244,825.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,004,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,328,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $244,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,004,848 shares in the company, valued at $47,328,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock worth $456,239,544 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

