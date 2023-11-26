Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 45,380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $66,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.43. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEQP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Further Reading

