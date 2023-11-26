Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,678,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,242 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $54,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 193.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

See Also

