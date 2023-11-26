Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 1,747 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Balchem worth $70,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $122.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $143.74.

Balchem Cuts Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

