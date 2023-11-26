Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 21,335 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $83,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $185.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.47 and its 200 day moving average is $181.37. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $247.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.40.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

