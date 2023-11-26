Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 266,400 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 5.38% of Hess Midstream worth $72,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 8.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 370.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 344,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 35.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 366.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HESM opened at $31.96 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.22 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HESM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

