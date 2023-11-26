Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 2,992 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 853,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 4.59% of Tennant worth $69,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,966,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 124,612 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 711,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,761,000 after purchasing an additional 96,947 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Tennant by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after purchasing an additional 59,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tennant by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after acquiring an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $146,918.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $146,918.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,480 shares of company stock worth $355,323. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CJS Securities raised Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tennant has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $89.53.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.60 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.41%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

