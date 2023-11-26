Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 37,073 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,602,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,073 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Exelon worth $65,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.