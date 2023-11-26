Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 657,051 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,770,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657,051 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.26% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,120,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 247,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,028,000 after buying an additional 39,562 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,614,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,973,000 after buying an additional 363,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.