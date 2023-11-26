Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 827,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,305,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Eastman Chemical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $81.89 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

