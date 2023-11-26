Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.30% of DTE Energy worth $67,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $105.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $122.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

