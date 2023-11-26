Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,526 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $79,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,428 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

