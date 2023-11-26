Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,024,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,406 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of TC Energy worth $81,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,318,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,264,000 after buying an additional 31,054 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,113,000. Capital International Sarl grew its position in TC Energy by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 234,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in TC Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 130,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in TC Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 318,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of -618.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,583.33%.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

