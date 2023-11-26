Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $61,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MS opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

