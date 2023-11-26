Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $64.48 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,766,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $64,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $1,055,428,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,615,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,112,000 after buying an additional 865,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,635,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,230,000 after buying an additional 203,820 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,203,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,453,000 after buying an additional 858,289 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after buying an additional 685,194 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

