Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $66.05 Million Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,826 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.29% of argenx worth $66,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Scotiabank began coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.25.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX opened at $494.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.70. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $333.07 and a 1 year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.