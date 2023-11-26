Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $67.03 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117,042 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $67,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Raymond James decreased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

NYSE DHR opened at $221.41 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

