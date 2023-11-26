Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $69.06 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.36% of CNH Industrial worth $69,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.