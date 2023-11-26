Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $72.73 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,376,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Grocery Outlet worth $72,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,174.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,038 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2,764.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,166,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108,866 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 45.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 893.8% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 140,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 126,626 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GO opened at $28.52 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $481,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

