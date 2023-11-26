Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $87.35 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SBA Communications worth $87,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $235.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.72. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,178,415. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

