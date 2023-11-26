Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $89.22 Million Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,523,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Model N worth $89,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Model N during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 31,182 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Model N by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Model N by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Model N by 21.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $913.57 million, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $148,211.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 136,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $148,211.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 136,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $216,166.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,256,494.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,068 shares of company stock worth $768,501. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

