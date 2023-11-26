Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,989 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.66% of Guardant Health worth $69,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 16.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Guardant Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 12.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Guardant Health

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

