Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 3,605 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 4.28% of PJT Partners worth $72,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 1,625.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 423.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PJT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $796,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,437,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.73. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $86.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

