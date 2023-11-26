Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 48,964 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,964 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Alaska Air Group worth $53,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,991,000 after buying an additional 40,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,752,000 after acquiring an additional 491,401 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 64.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,766 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

Shares of ALK opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

