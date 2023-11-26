Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.44% of IDEX worth $71,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEX by 90.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEX by 910.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Argus raised their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

IDEX Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE IEX opened at $199.21 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.75 and its 200 day moving average is $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

