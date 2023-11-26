Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640,361 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 319,865 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Matador Resources worth $85,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 8.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,031,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after buying an additional 79,858 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after buying an additional 158,740 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.