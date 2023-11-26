Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $51,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CQP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.59. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CQP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

