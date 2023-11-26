Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 267,811 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267,811 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Relx worth $70,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the first quarter worth $37,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($38.53) to GBX 3,200 ($40.04) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.78) to GBX 3,170 ($39.66) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,898.33.

Relx Price Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

